After the final NASCAR race on the two-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 26, fans bid farewell to the Fontana track — and many of them expressed their disappointment with the proposed plans for the future.
NASCAR announced that the speedway’s current configuration will be changed and that a short track will be constructed at a portion of the existing site, pending approval.
On the speedway’s Facebook page, several fans said they had enjoyed attending the races over the years.
“Thanks for the memories! The infield has been an awesome, incredible, and beautiful experience!” commented Stuart Baxter.
Brent Tinkham said he has “been going since my very first race in 2007, and enjoyed my experiences. Got to meet my driver Jeff Gordon online a few times here. I’m sad they are ripping the track up. Put on great racing.”
Some fans, including Chris Chance, recalled that they were at the very first race at the speedway, 26 years ago.
“Sad to see the 2-mile go,” Chance said. “I was there in ’97 and will never forget that experience. For me it's bittersweet since I love short track racing but will still miss the old track. I have done a ride along and also got to drive it 10 years ago.”
Karen Rabone commented: “We were there from the beginning. Even got a tour as they were building. My husband hasn’t missed a race, including the CART races, which were my favorite.”
Sharon Spafford said: “We have been there from day one. It’s an awesome track! Best race I’ve ever witnessed anywhere was the last IndyCar race. Incredible! Thanks for the memories! We’re very sorry to see it go (the 2 mile configuration).”
“We have been there since day one,” said Sabrina Duran. “Raised my kids there. And I was looking forward for raising my grandson there. He loves the races. Wish it wouldn’t change.”
Richard Daniel Perez Jr. said: “It’s sad, but can’t wait to see what the short track is going to look like and bring in to the new era.”
Selena Williams said she has many “awesome memories” of the speedway — “too many to name them all.”
Williams said her husband had a chance to ride around the track. “He wants to believe he went as fast as the NASCAR drivers and because I love him, I let him have that dream,” she said.
Some fans said they had fun at the speedway and added that they are planning to go to the short track events.
“I have so many wonderful memories of watching races and touring the infield with my daughter and our friends. And soooo proud of my favorite driver (Kyle Busch) winning the last NASCAR Cup Race at this iconic track!” Debbie Wixtrom said. “Looking forward to the new track being built.”
Matt Poston said he also is ready for the new short track.
“NASCAR needs more tracks that are a mile or less in length,” Poston said. “For years they've had too many tracks that are very similar, or even outright copies of each other, like how California is a copy of Michigan, plus there are all the mile and a half cookie cutter tracks. What NASCAR needs is a larger diversity of track layouts and lengths.”
But Tom Venditti said: “It's too bad the track is going the way of the dinosaurs. Going to miss it. For those that think they are turning it into a short track, I have a bridge over San Diego Bay I want to sell you.”
Roger Higgins added: “Also a huge loss for all the amateur clubs who raced the infield track, the loss of the Kart track, and the RC track that got kids interested in racing. Time will tell if these current business decisions will pan out for the track but right now lots of folks are sad and upset.”
Amarpreet Chima said: “It’s sad to see the track configuration go away. But here’s hoping for a brighter future.”
