NASCAR and Auto Club Speedway announced on Sept. 14 that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race on Feb. 26 will be the final race on the Fontana speedway's two-mile oval.
Planning continues for a new short track located on the current site, but details will be announced at a later date, NASCAR said in a news release.
Concurrently, NASCAR and Auto Club Speedway are continuing to work with Hillwood Properties on redeveloping portions of Auto Club Speedway’s property. To accommodate this process, the speedway has removed portions of the Turn 1 and Turn 4 grandstands in anticipation for the future short track development, pending approval.
For right now, NASCAR said its focus is on promoting next year's competition on the D-shaped oval. It’s a track that has featured exciting races won by the sport's top competitors for more than a quarter of a century.
“This is going to be a can’t-miss event,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “This two-mile oval has produced so many incredible memories during the past 25 years, and we know the final race on this surface will produce more memories that will last a lifetime.
“Moreover, the continued redevelopment of this property will inject more fuel into the local economy, and we’re excited about what the future holds for our racetrack and the Inland Empire as a whole.”
The track opened as California Speedway in 1997 and quickly became the region’s premier motorsports destination. Some of racing’s greatest drivers have won races on the high-speed track, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who won the WISE Power 400 in Fontana on Feb. 27.
The complete NASCAR Cup Series schedule has been unveiled, and it revealed that the final race on Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile oval will hold a premium spot on the premier series’ schedule. Once again, it will be the follow-up to the Daytona 500.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also compete one final time on the two-mile layout on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Tickets for the race weekend are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit www.autoclubspeedway.com for the latest ticket information.
