Calling all car show enthusiasts: It’s that time of year to polish the chrome, shine the tires and tune up your ride for the 2020 Fontana Car Show series.
The first event is scheduled for Friday, March 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the downtown Civic Center Campus parking lot, 8353 Sierra Avenue.
The Fontana Car Show will be held on the first Friday of the month from March through September (with the exception of June and July).
This event is free to the public and showcases the creative craftsmanship and elegance of many classic and unique cars in Fontana.
In addition, vendors will be providing specialty foods and beverages.
Each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., attendees will have a chance to enjoy different musical guests. The March 6 event will feature the Smokin' Cobras, a rocking oldies band.
The Community Service Department's Mobile Recreation Bus will also be on-site to provide entertainment for children, including face painting and balloon animals.
The Fontana Car Show's presenting sponsor, Seidner’s Collision Centers, will have a booth at the show each month and will offer opportunities to win various prizes.
This is a no-cruising event.
For more information, visit the Fontana Car Show webpage or call (909) 349-6900.
