The football, baseball, and girls’ soccer teams at Fontana A.B. Miller High School enjoyed terrific seasons during the 2021-22 school year, and so it was quite appropriate that college recruiters would express interest in individual members of those teams.
On May 24, five Rebels accepted scholarships from colleges during a ceremony in the Miller gym.
Football players Matthew Perez, Diego Nava, and Steven Thomas, baseball player JoseManuel Saldana, and soccer standout Kaitlyn Sagastume signed their letters of intent in front of cheering family members and friends.
Perez was instrumental in helping the football squad win the league championship last fall, and he also competed in track and field and was the league champion in the discus this spring. He will be participating in both football and track at the University of Redlands.
He said he was appreciative of the people at Miller.
“I transferred here my freshman year, and they all opened their arms and treated me like family,” Perez said.
Nava will be attending St. Olaf College in Minnesota and majoring in kinesiology.
“I liked it here at Miller,” he said. “I had a lot of fun. The years went by fast.”
He was involved in wrestling and track in addition to football.
Thomas will major in business at the University of La Verne.
He was happy to get the chance to be involved in both football and basketball at Miller.
“I loved my years here, playing both sports,” he said. “I had a great time.”
Saldana will attend Southern California Leadership University, which is located in Irvine.
He said he had a lot of fun on the baseball field at Miller.
“I was blessed to be able to play with really good teams — especially my senior year, when we were league champs,” he said. “It was very special to me.”
Sagastume is excited about playing soccer at Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, which is “close to the beach,” she said with a smile. She will be majoring in biology.
This past winter, she helped the Rebels’ team advance into the semifinals of the CIF playoffs for the first time in the school’s history.
“I’m going to miss being here. It definitely brought me to where I am today, so I’m grateful,” she said.
