The start of February was a momentous time for Joshua Hornsby.
First, the Summit High School football player was named to the All-CIF team.
Then, he officially announced that he would be accepting a scholarship to play for Southwest Minnesota State University.
Hornsby had a successful prep career as a wide receiver for the SkyHawks. During his senior season last fall, he led the team with 40 catches for 858 yards and 5 touchdowns. He has also performed well for the Summit track team.
Hornsby was one of five Summit student-athletes who signed letters of intent during a National Signing Day ceremony on Feb. 5. The others were:
• Kayla Carter Thomas: Quinnipiac University (softball)
• Jesse Davis: McPherson College (football)
• Kamron Jordan: Texas Wesleyan University (volleyball)
• Laila Walker: Biola University (basketball).
