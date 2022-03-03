The Fontana High School baseball team has been playing very well at the start of the 2022 season, and the Steelers kept up their hot streak with an 11-8 win over Indian Springs on March 1.
Anthony Silva blasted a triple and a single, scored two runs, and drove in a run as the Steelers surged to a 10-3 lead and then held off a late rally by Indian Springs.
Aaron Yanez bashed two singles and drove in two runs, while Christian Burgarin had a single, two runs, and an RBI. Frank Rodriguez and Julien Gonzalez both produced a single and an RBI, and Daniel Fernandez and Cristian Contreras each singled.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Fontana routed Chaffey, 8-1, as Burgarin, Rodriguez, and Gonzalez combined to pitch a four-hitter. Gonzalez belted two singles and drove in three runs, while Yanez, Contreras, and Izael Hernandez each singled twice and Jesse Chanon and Silva both singled.
Also, the Steelers romped past Rubidoux, 15-0, as Francisco Padilla pitched very well, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters. Hernandez singled twice, scored three runs, and knocked in three runs. Silva and Rodriguez both doubled and drove in two runs. Nicholas Perez and Chanon each had two singles and Devon Monson, Contreras, Gonzalez, and Fernandez all singled once.
