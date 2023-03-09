The Fontana High School baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie and achieve an exciting 7-5 win over Bosco Tech on March 7.
Anthony Silva went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Frank Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI as the Steelers raised their record to 5-2 overall.
Devon Monson was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Nicholas A. Perez was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Daniel Fernandez, Francisco Padilla, and Fernando Padilla all singled.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Steelers lost to Los Osos, 6-1. Fernandez doubled and Christian Bugarin, Monson, and Francisco Padilla had singles.
Also, Fontana won a 5-4 thriller over Diamond Ranch by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 4-2 deficit. Bugarin went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Cristian Contreras had a double, single, run, and RBI. Rodriguez belted a double and drove in two runs, and Silva, Fernandez, and Monson supplied singles. Perez and Padilla pitched well.
In addition, the Steelers stomped Norte Vista, 11-1, as Rodriguez walloped two triples, scored three runs, and drove in three runs. Bugarin was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Fernandez and Silva each had a single, run, and RBI. Fernando Padilla, Estevan Aguas, and Contreras all singled. Monson pitched a four-hitter and did not allow any earned runs.
