Vivianna Powell scored 15 points and Destiney Rentie added 12 points to help lead the Fontana High School basketball ladies to a 43-22 win over Bloomington on Dec. 14.
The Steelers, who are off to their best start in many years, raised their record to 11-2.
Akami Garrett scored 6 points, Anakaren Quezada had 5, Betzaida Candela-Vergara had 3, and Delialia Torres had 2.
In a previous game on Dec. 10, Fohi won a thriller over Norte Vista, 34-32, as Rentie acquired 13 points and Garrett and Powell both supplied 7 points.
On Dec. 9, the Steelers were victorious in another exciting game, 40-38 over Ontario. Rentie notched 15 points, Powell had 10, and Quezada had 7.
On Dec. 8, Fontana rolled past Pacific, 41-26, as Rentie poured in 22 points. Garrett had 9 points and Quezada had 7.
On Dec. 7, Fohi smashed Azusa, 46-17, as Garrett accumulated 13 points, Rentie had 10, Powell had 9, and Quezada had 8.
