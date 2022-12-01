Last year, the Fontana High School basketball ladies enjoyed tremendous success despite having a relatively young team.
After several seasons of below-.500 records, new coach Eric Tabatabai came in and led the 2021-22 squad to the undefeated championship of the Skyline League at 8-0 (22-4 overall).
And now, Tabatabai, who has many of his key players returning from last year, is hoping for another splendid showing in 2022-23.
So far, the Steelers have met his expectations. The team won its first nine games — including first-place finishes in the Redlands Tournament and Fontana Tournament — before losing a non-league encounter with Chaffey on Nov. 30.
“We’re off to a good start,” Tabatabai said. “We’ve had some games where we’ve done really well and executed, and some games where we’ve been able to pull them out in the fourth quarter.”
That was the case on Nov. 29, when the Steelers faced a tough challenge from Tahquitz. Fohi was ahead most of the way, but Tahquitz rallied to tie the score in the late stages, 30-30. However, the Steelers used their accurate outside shooting to pull away for a 46-36 victory.
Destiney Rentie, a sophomore who has been the top scorer for Fontana throughout the season, fired in 24 points to spearhead the attack.
Akami Garrett, Vanessa Lujano, and Vivianna Powell all had 6 points and Camile Davis had 4 points. Powell, Rentie, and Lujano each had 2 three-pointers and Garrett had a three-pointer. Garrett also sparkled on defense.
----- IN PREVIOUS GAMES:
• Fontana won a thriller over Arroyo, 31-29, as Garrett scored 12 points, Rentie had 9, and Powell and Lujano each had 5. Rentie also had 8 rebounds.
• The Steelers routed Norte Vista, 52-20, as Rentie poured in 16 points and Garrett had 15. Camille Davis had 7 points, Lujano had 6, and Rain Navarro and Powell both had 4.
• Fontana claimed a 43-36 victory over El Monte as Rentie accumulated 22 points and Garrett had 11. Powell provided 6 points and Davis had 4.
Tabatabai is aiming for another league title, but he knows it will be tough considering that the Steelers have only seven players on their roster.
“We need to keep improving and stay healthy,” he said.
