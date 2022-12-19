The Fontana High School basketball ladies raised their record to 12-1 with a 58-48 win over Grand Terrace on Dec. 16.
The Steelers, who won the league title last season, are off to a good start in 2022-23. They won their first nine games before losing to Chaffey on Nov. 30.
Then on Dec. 6, the Steelers toppled Ontario, 49-42, and on Dec. 9, they obtained a 43-26 victory over local rival Kaiser.
Against the Cats, Fontana jumped out to a 7-0 lead thanks to baskets by Akami Garrett and Camille Davis.
Yanelli Raygoza and Liberty Carrillo brought Kaiser back within 9-6, but Destiney Rentie and Davis cashed in baskets to give the Steelers a 15-6 lead after one quarter.
Fontana maintained a 26-16 advantage at halftime, and then in the third quarter, baskets by Garrett and Rentie helped push the Steelers’ lead to 36-18.
