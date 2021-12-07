The Fontana High School basketball men raised their record to 7-1 in non-league action by smashing Riverside Prep, 63-19, on Dec. 3.
This is one of the best starts the Steelers have had in many years.
On Dec. 2, the Steelers pounded Norte Vista, 51-36, and on Dec. 1, they edged Canyon Springs, 52-48.
