The Fontana High School basketball men turned in a fine performance in the Kiwanis Tournament during the winter break and took home the second-place trophy.
The Steelers, who are 10-6 overall, won three straight games in the tourney before losing a heartbreaker to Eisenhower, 49-46, in the championship contest.
Three Fohi players — Zyere Curry-Johnson, Jesus Avalos, and Ilyes Lear — were named to the All-Tournament Team.
----- IN THE FIRST ROUND, the Steelers pounded Pacific, 84-37, as Lear put in 20 points, including 2 three-pointers. He also had 4 steals and 3 rebounds. Curry-Johnson collected 15 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks, while Avalos contributed 11 points, 2 steals and 2 rebounds and made 3 three-point shots. Maliq Thomas had 11 points, 8 steals, and 5 rebounds.
----- IN THE SECOND GAME, Fohi edged Indian Springs, 55-52, as Avalos fired in 20 points (including 6 three-pointers) and added 3 steals and 3 rebounds. Lear had 12 points, 4 steals, 4 rebounds, and 4 three-point shots. Curry-Johnson had 10 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, while Thomas supplied 10 points, 5 steals, and 4 rebounds.
----- IN GAME THREE, Fontana romped past Redlands, 60-45, as Avalos led the way again with 23 points, 3 steals, and 4 rebounds. Curry-Johnson had 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 steals, and Thomas had 13 points, 5 steals, and 5 rebounds.
----- AGAINST Ike, Curry-Johnson contributed 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals. Lear had 13 points and Avalos had 10.
Coach Mel Wilkins said it is a “great privilege” to participate in the 64th annual Kiwanis Tournament, which is the oldest basketball tourney for boys in the area. He praised the tournament hosts and said they are “truly great people.”
----- ALSO in the tournament, Kaiser acquired the consolation championship by winning three consecutive games after losing to Redlands in the opener.
The Cats’ victories were by scores of 52-44 over Arroyo Valley, 46-38 over Barstow, and 49-32 over San Gorgonio.
