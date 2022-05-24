It’s been quite a year for Joshua Okolugbo.
During the winter, he was named the CIF Division 5 Player of the Year after leading the Fontana High School basketball team to the CIF championship.
Earlier this month, Okolugbo was chosen the school’s Ken Hubbs Award winner as the top senior male athlete.
And on May 23, he was named the Outstanding Senior Boy during Fohi’s awards ceremony for the Class of 2022.
Okolugbo said he was very pleased to receive the awards, but he made sure to pass along the credit for those accomplishments.
“I couldn’t have done it without the help of my coaches, my teammates, and my teachers,” he said.
His high school years will come to an end with the commencement ceremony on May 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
“My years at Fohi were very good, despite COVID-19 taking over. We managed to fight through it, and I’m very happy about that,” he said.
----- THE KEN HUBBS award winners from all of the Fontana schools were:
Fontana A.B. Miller — Kaitlyn Lorrondo, Andrew Ridge
Fontana — Isabella Stephens, Joshua Okolugbo
Jurupa Hills — Aaleah Cardona, Alejandro De La Torre
Kaiser — Precious Chikezie, Andrew Griffin
Summit — Alexis Brown, Devean James.
