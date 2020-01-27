Joshua Roman scored 19 points to help spark the Fontana High School basketball men to an 86-52 rout of Colton on Jan. 24.
Sergio Avalos put in 17 points, Joshua Okolugbo had 16, and Decarlo Sandoval added 12 for the Steelers.
Other scorers were Jonathan Aguirre (6 points), Tayshawn Sims and Esteban Perez (5 points apiece), and Brandon Pacheco and Jose Alcala (3 points each).
Okolugbo brought down 9 rebounds and Perez had 6 rebounds. Roman had 4 assists and Sandoval had 3 assists.
