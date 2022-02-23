For the first time in 27 years, the Fontana High School boys’ basketball team will be playing for the CIF championship.
The Steelers advanced to the Division 5A title game thanks to a 72-45 win over United Christian Academy in the tournament semifinals on Feb. 22.
Coach Mel Wilkins’ team will have a home game against Riverside Prep on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
This will be the first appearance in a championship game since the Steelers captured the title in 1995, helped by Corey Benjamin (who went on to play in the NBA). It will be the first CIF title game for Fohi in any sport since the soccer team reached the finale in 2011.
Thanks to excellent defensive work, Fohi has won four straight games in the playoffs and has raised its record to 24-5 overall.
Sergio Avalos scored 21 points, Jesus Avalos provided 17 points, and Esteban Perez added 13 in the win over UCA.
“We won as a team,” said Perez, who was very effective inside the key. “We were being disciplined and doing what our coaches told us to do.”
Perez was excited about the opportunity to play for the CIF crown.
“We’re going in with a great team, great coaches, great everything,” he said.
The Steelers jumped ahead right away as Joshua Okolugbo converted a three-point play in the opening seconds of the game. Aaron Yilmaz swished in a 10-footer to make it 5-0.
After a Sergio Avalos jumper and Okolugbo layup, UCA came within 9-4, but that’s when the Steelers took command, scoring 13 straight points to claim a 22-4 advantage after one quarter.
Sergio Avalos finished with five three-pointers in the game. Okolugbo ended up with 9 points.
In the third round of the tournament on Feb. 18, the Steelers downed Glenn, 48-40, as Okolugbo acquired 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots.
