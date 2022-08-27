It was a long time coming, but the Fontana High School football players were thrilled to be able to celebrate a victory.
Thanks to an explosive offense and a ferocious defense, the Steelers demolished Pacific, 54-0, in a non-league game on Aug. 25.
The Steelers did not play any games during the 2020 season because of COVID-19, and then last year they were winless in nine attempts. They started off the 2022 campaign with a 40-0 loss to Granite Hills on Aug. 19.
But all of that was forgotten during the matchup with Pacific, in which Fohi surged to a 40-0 halftime lead and evened its record at 1-1.
“I’m really happy for the boys,” said coach Eric Gonzales, who obtained his first victory in Fontana. “They’ve been working really hard at this for a year now. We went too many games without a win, so for them to finally get it, and for them to see that hard work does pay off, it’s really rewarding for me and the rest of the staff.”
The Steelers took control from the very start. A 37-yard halfback option pass from Xzavier Todd to Kamari Henry in the opening minute set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Frank Rodriguez.
“Winning for the first time in two years is a very uplifting thing, so it’s going to push us to win more games,” Todd said.
Later in the first quarter, Rodriguez tallied on a 4-yard run, and then quarterback Cristofer Dominguez completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Todd to make the score 24-0.
“We’re building our chemistry during our weeks of practice, every single day,” Dominguez said. “We’re doing what we were supposed to do in practice, and we showed it today at the game.”
Gonzales said he was very proud of Dominguez, the team’s backup QB.
“He stepped up during the past two weeks and has done a great job,” Gonzales said.
In the second period, Dominguez connected with Rashawn Williams on a 50-yard touchdown pass. On the Steelers’ next possession, Williams ran around the right side for a 52-yard TD from scrimmage.
“We needed this win to boost our confidence through the season,” Williams said.
On defense, the Steelers kept the struggling Pacific team far away from the goal line and forced two fumbles, which were recovered by Jared Toledo Meza and Richard Chavez.
Frank Perez and Rodriguez each had 2 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles. Rodriguez also had a sack.
The Steelers’ next game will be on Friday, Sept. 2 at home against Carter.
