The Fontana High School basketball ladies have started the 2021-2022 season with much success, including a first-place finish in the Redlands Tournament.
On Nov. 30, the Steelers improved their record to 6-1 with a 28-20 win over local rival Fontana A.B. Miller.
First-year coach Eric Tabatabai said he is pleased with the players’ positive attitudes.
“I’m really excited for the girls,” he said. “They feel now like they can win games against teams that maybe they haven’t been able to beat in the past.”
The Fontanans have been sparked by freshman Destiney Rentie, who has been averaging 13 points per game. “She’s our most consistent player,” Tabatabai said.
In addition, Akami Garrett has been performing very well defensively, and two guards, Delialia Torres and Anakaren Quezada, have been providing senior leadership, the coach said.
In addition to the victory against Miller, the Steelers have triumphed over Bloomington (39-11), San Gorgonio (38-25), Loma Linda Academy (22-21), Cobalt Institute (42-37), and El Monte (40-24).
