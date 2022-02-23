When the Fontana High School basketball ladies recently participated in their first CIF playoff game in many years, several distinguished individuals were there to cheer them on.
Members of the Fohi girls’ team of 1984 which won the CIF championship, accompanied by additional players from the 1980s, attended the Feb. 16 game against Valley Christian Academy, which was won by the Steelers, 58-34.
“We had such an awesome time!” exclaimed Julie Raddish Harvey, who was a key contributor on the CIF title-winning squad.
Also representing that team of 38 years ago were Debbie Arnold Webb (the Fohi MVP), Tina Raddish, and Diana Perez Sylvester (in lieu of her sister Marlene Perez).
Additionally there to join in on the fun were former players Michelle Raddish Goodrow, Bethel Lauder Trice, and Regina McClellan, along with “Momma Twiggy” (Webb’s mother), the team mom from 1981 to 1984.
They were welcomed by Steeler Athletic Director Brandon Colbrunn and several other staff members in the lobby prior to the game.
“The team was getting ready to go out on the court as we entered and we wished them lots of luck and told them a little bit about our success,” Harvey said. “My sister Michelle, Debbie, Regina, and I wore our letterman jackets and the girls loved them. Also before the game, we excitedly searched the trophy cases for our trophies, pictures, and plaques that were displayed.”
The Fohi cheerleaders went up into the stands and presented the former players with a banner they had made.
“We were so ecstatic that they took time to thank us for coming and welcomed us back,” Harvey said.
The Steelers’ 2022 coach, Eric Tabatabai, said it was great that the 1980s players were there to support the team.
Fohi advanced into the third round of the tournament before losing to California Lutheran, 33-18. The team ended up with a 22-4 record and a lot of potential for next year.
