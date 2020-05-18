Despite having the 2019-2020 school year cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of Fontana High School's athletic teams performed well on the playing field as well as in the classroom.
Fohi earned league championships in boys' soccer, girls' cross country, boys' water polo, and girls' water polo.
In addition, the Steeler cheerleaders achieved the title of national champions in the Co-Ed Varsity Show Cheer Non-Tumbling Novice Division at the USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim in February.
A total of 14 Fohi squads had an overall team GPA of 3.0 or better, based on their first semester grades. These teams and their GPAs were:
Fall sports -- volleyball 3.6 GPA; boys' cross country 3.3, girls' cross country 3.5
Winter -- girls' basketball 3.4, boys' soccer 3.2, girls' soccer 3.1, girls' water polo 3.1, boys' wrestling 3.0, girls' wrestling 3.2, competitive cheer 3.3
Spring -- softball 3.2, boys' track and field 3.2, girls' track and field 3.4, girls' swim 3.2.
