The Fontana High School soccer men advanced into the second round of the CIF playoffs before losing a heartbreaker to Nogales on May 15.
The Steelers qualified for the playoffs thanks to a 3-0 victory over Colton on May 6.
Then in the first round of the tournament, Fontana crushed Los Osos, 5-1, on May 13.
As a result, the Steelers earned a second-round home game. The score was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation play before Nogales edged Fohi on penalty kicks.
The Steelers' season was delayed and shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but coach Alfonso Cano was pleased that the players at least had a chance to show their skills in playoff competition.
