The Fontana High School soccer men are in first place in the Sunkist League standings at the start of the 2020 league season.
The Steelers tied Grand Terrace, 1-1, on Jan. 17, giving them a record of 3-0-1 in the league and 10-5-1 overall.
In previous games, the Steelers used a high-scoring offensive attack to obtain wins over Colton (6-4), Summit (6-3), and Bloomington (5-2).
In pre-league competition in December, Fohi played two local rivals. The Steelers conquered Fontana A.B. miller, 5-0, but lost to Jurupa Hills, 1-0.
