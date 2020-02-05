The Fontana Steelers have reclaimed the championship of the Sunkist League.
The Fohi soccer men, who narrowly missed out on a playoff berth last year, have turned their fortunes around in 2019-2020 and surged to the top of the standings.
Coach Alfonso Cano's team conquered Grand Terrace, 2-1, on Feb. 3 to clinch the undisputed title with a 6-1-2 record (13-6-2 overall) with one regular season game remaining.
"Overall, the season has been good," Cano said. "We've gone through trials and errors, and we've come through all of it well."
One of the keys to Fohi's success was its ability to bring down Summit, the defending Sunkist champion.
On Jan. 29, the Steelers topped the SkyHawks, 4-2, as Christian Barboza scored two goals.
Randall Reyes contributed one goal and one assist in the game. Ralph Fonseca had one goal, Luis Solis provided two assists, and Alex Carmona had one assist.
Angel Cano had eight saves as the Steelers' goalkeeper, and Manuel Diaz had two saves.
The Steelers have been among the top contenders in the league for many years, including a first-place finish in 2017-2018.
Coach Cano said he and the players are now welcoming the challenge of CIF competition, which will begin next week.
"These guys are excited and looking forward to the playoffs," he said.
