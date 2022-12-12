Thanks to excellent defensive work, the Fontana High School soccer men raised their record to 7-0-2 at the start of the 2022-23 season.
The Steelers achieved a 1-0 victory over Oak Hills on Dec. 10 to take top honors in the Oak Hills Soccer Classic.
The locals were led by Julio Martinez, who was named the Player of the Game by coach Rigoberto Isarraras.
Previous wins in the tournament were by scores of 1-0 over Adelanto and 3-1 over Serrano.
Back on Dec. 7, the Steelers opened league play with a 3-1 conquest of Bloomington.
In addition, Fohi crushed Indio, 10-0, and Citrus Valley, 2-0, in non-league action.
