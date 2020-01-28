The Fontana soccer men got on the board early and managed to hang on in the second half, defeating visiting Colton 2-1 on Jan. 24 in a key Sunkist League match.
The victory kept the Steelers (11-5-2, 4-0-2 in league) alone in first place in the Sunkist League. Colton saw its record drop to 4-12-3 overall and 2-2-2 in league play.
Fontana scored in the second minute when striker Christian Barboza got the ball near the left-hand top of the penalty box and launched it caddy corner over the outstretched hands of the Colton goalkeeper and into the upper right-hand corner of the net.
Barboza said his goal was really just a team effort of every player doing his job.
“Our midfielders were looking for gaps and that’s what worked for us,” he said. “The (Colton) defense opened up, we took the opportunity and we succeeded.”
He added that whereas some soccer teams that score right off the bat eventually fail to make the win stand up, that wasn’t the case against Colton because every player just focused and did his best for the rest of the game.
“The whole team played through the whole 80 minutes,” said Barboza, a senior. “I think our dedication on defense really helped. Defense wins games and that’s what happened here.”
The Steelers doubled their lead just before the end of the first half when winger Randall Reyes, taking a pass from Robert Estrada, scored in similar fashion to teammate Barboza.
“(Our teammates) were creating opportunities for our team,” said Reyes, a senior. “Our midfielders did a great job in finding the open gaps. We tried to make diagonal runs, tried to get into the box, and I got behind the defense and was able to put one away.”
The Yellowjackets, however, didn’t go away quietly, scoring in the 70th minute on a goal from Rafael Avalos following an assist off of Dario Bravo.
But that was as close as Colton would get.
Fontana coach Alfonso Cano said his players were ready to go at the start of Friday’s match. And it showed.
“The players were coming in and were ready for the game,” Cano said. “Usually by this time in the season they already know how to connect. That was them doing the competitive stuff.”
Cano added he really liked how Barboza and Reyes played, not just against Colton but all season long.
“I’m proud of those two guys,” Cano said. “This whole season they’ve been producing for us on top. They’ve been putting goals away when we need them the most. It’s just hats off to them. They know how to do it and they’re good at it.”
Adding that “teamwork” is the Steelers’ biggest strength, Cano had words of praise for all of the Steelers for how they’ve played all year long.
“Everybody knows what they’re expected to do,” he said. “They know their roles. They know what type of game is in front of them and they’re ready for it. The whole season they’ve been stepping up, so I’m proud of all of them, every single guy.”
----- IN A previous game against Colton on Jan. 8, the Steelers attained a 6-4 victory as Barboza fired in three goals, Reyes had two goals, and Julio Martinez had one.
(Shel Segal can be reached at shelhsegal@gmail.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.