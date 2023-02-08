The Fontana High School boys’ soccer team pulled out an exciting 3-2 win over St. Francis in a CIF playoff game on Feb. 7.
With help from a fine performance by Julio Martinez, the Steelers improved their record to 17-4-5 overall.
Fontana’s next game in the CIF tournament was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 at Crescenta Valley.
During the league season, the Steelers compiled a 4-3-1 record, concluding with a 3-1 win over Arroyo Valley.
