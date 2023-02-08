Steelers

Julio Martinez of Fontana controls the soccer ball during a game earlier this season. On Feb. 7, Martinez helped lead the Steelers to a 3-2 win over St. Francis in the CIF playoffs. (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)

The Fontana High School boys’ soccer team pulled out an exciting 3-2 win over St. Francis in a CIF playoff game on Feb. 7.

With help from a fine performance by Julio Martinez, the Steelers improved their record to 17-4-5 overall.

Fontana’s next game in the CIF tournament was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 at Crescenta Valley.

During the league season, the Steelers compiled a 4-3-1 record, concluding with a 3-1 win over Arroyo Valley.

