So far, the 2021-2022 season has been spectacular for the first-place Fontana High School soccer men.
The Steelers stayed undefeated with a 14-0-1 record thanks to a 2-0 victory over Colton on Jan. 11.
Senior midfielder Ralph Fonseca provided both of the goals (including heading in a corner kick in the second half) as Fohi improved to 3-0 in league competition.
“We’re all playing well as a group,” Fonseca said. “I definitely think we can take it much farther than we have right now.”
The Steelers have been impressive defensively, achieving seven shutouts.
“The whole team is really good,” said Ruben Ensastegui, a senior midfielder. “We don’t really depend on just one player.”
In addition to the win against Colton, the Steelers triumphed over Bloomington (2-0) and Rialto (3-1) in recent games.
New coach Rigoberto Isarraras said the players and coaches had to adjust to each other and to difficult circumstances, but “so far we’re doing great.”
“Adjusting now to COVID and to injuries is hard, but we’re getting there,” he said.
