For many years, Fontana High School has been successful on the soccer field, and that trend has continued at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
The Steelers stayed undefeated with a 7-0-1 record by acquiring a 4-1 win over local rival Fontana A.B. Miller on Dec. 7.
New coach Rigoberto Isarraras said he is very pleased with the team’s hot start.
“This is an amazing bunch of kids,” he said. “We can go far, as long as we stay humble.”
Miller gave the Steelers a challenge in the first half, trailing only 2-1, but Fohi then dominated the rest of the game.
“We started sloppy in the first half, but the boys were able to fix it in the second half,” Isarraras said.
He gave Player of the Game honors to midfielder Julio Martinez, who scored one of the goals.
Fohi was outstanding the previous week, triumphing over five opponents — Granite Hills (5-1), Ontario (3-0), Oak Hills (4-0), Silverado (3-1), and Santa Rosa Academy (7-0).
Earlier in November, the Steelers tied Garey, 3-3.
Fohi opened the season by smashing San Bernardino, 14-0, as Martinez fired in 7 goals. Ralph Fonseca had 2 goals and Ruben Ensastegui, Salvador Valencia, Ismael Aguas, Antonio Garcia, and Roberto Ramirez each had a goal.
