Fontana High School’s soccer team had been enjoying a tremendous and historic year, but now the Steelers’ hopes for post-season greatness are uncertain.
The Steeler men, who had been undefeated through the first 15 games, had to forfeit 13 of their victories due to a rules infraction, according to the CIF Southern Section.
“On Jan. 12, we were informed by CIF that one of our players had played in a club tournament after playing for us in violation of CIF Rule 600,” said Fohi Athletic Director Brandon Colbrunn.
The consequence for the student is a two-game suspension for every one game played for the club. The student played two club games, meaning that he had to be suspended for four games.
“Unfortunately, the club games that the student played in were all the way back in November. This means that every game that student played in up until we suspended him had to be forfeited by rule,” Colbrunn said.
As a result, Fohi went from being alone at the top of the league standings to two games behind. The regular season finale will be Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Colton (a team the Steelers had defeated on the field, 2-0, earlier this month).
“Luckily, we still have enough time to earn a playoff berth through league play and make the run that we had hoped to see,” Colbrunn said.
“It is unfortunate, but as long as club soccer continues to play during the high school season, and parents and kids feel pressure to play for those clubs, we’ll continue to see violations of this rule fairly regularly. We needed to do a better job of sniffing it out ourselves earlier. We aren’t the only team hit with a similar violation this season … probably just the most notable.”
