Steelers

Andrew Urciel of Fontana gains yardage while trying to break free from Notre Dame defenders. (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)

In a game that was interrupted for two days due to weather, the Fontana High School football team played well offensively but lost a heartbreaker to Notre Dame, 36-29.

The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 15 at San Bernardino Valley College. The score was tied at 7-7 in the first quarter when the contest was suspended due to lightning strikes in the nearby area.

The game was then continued on Oct. 17, and Notre Dame was able to pull out the win.

Fontana’s record dropped to 1-2 in the Skyline League and 2-6 overall.

The Steelers’ upcoming game against Rialto was moved from Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 22 at Fohi.

