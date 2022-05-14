The Fontana High School boys’ freestyle relay team achieved high honors at the CIF swimming championships recently.
Jonathan Zubiate, David Contreras, Jaime Lopez and Andrew Zubiate teamed up to take third place at the event, capping a fine overall season for the Steelers.
Jonathan Zubiate also advanced to the CIF meet in two individual events.
----- IN ADDITION, the Fohi girls’ swim team had a great year, winning the San Andreas League championship.
Tyrra Stephens was an outstanding individual swimmer, earning league MVP honors.
Stephens also teamed up with Juliet Lopez, Brooklyn Green, and America Fernandez de Cordova to advance to CIF competition.
