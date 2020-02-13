The Fontana High School water polo ladies are continuing to perform well during the 2019-2020 season.
The Steelers won the San Andreas League championship for the fourth straight year, going undefeated in the league with a 10-0 record.
Then in the first round of the CIF playoffs, the Steelers shut down Burbank, 5-1, on Feb. 13.
Meanwhile, Summit High School came in second place in the league with a 7-2 record (9-4 overall). The SkyHawks have only one senior on their roster and are optimistic about their future.
In the opening round of the playoffs, Summit lost to Nordhoff, 6-3, on Feb. 14.
