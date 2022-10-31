The Fontana High School water polo men achieved their fifth straight San Andreas League championship.
The Steelers concluded their league season with a perfect 12-0 record following a 21-2 rout of second-place Arroyo Valley on Oct. 26.
The Fohi players won all of their league games by wide margins, except for a 10-5 victory over local rival Summit on Sept. 19. They ended up with a 20-7 overall mark.
Fontana’s first game in the CIF playoffs was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1 against Paloma Valley at the Fontana Aquatic Park.
Summit, meanwhile, finished in third place in the league with an 8-4 record (13-8 overall). The SkyHawks were scheduled to play at Liberty in their playoff opener on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
