In the fall of 2020, the Fontana High School boys’ water polo team did not get a chance to have a season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a big letdown for the Steelers, but here in the fall of 2021, they made up for that unfortunate situation by resuming their dominance in the San Andreas League.
Fohi captured its fourth consecutive league title (and fifth in six years) by achieving a perfect 10-0 record (22-6 overall). The team advanced to the second round of the CIF playoffs before being eliminated.
“It’s been a good run,” said coach Spencer Fernandes. “We have hard workers on this team. We don’t have kids who come from club or somewhere else, so everything is self-taught from swimming on up into actual water polo. So it’s very impressive that these kids are doing so well; I’m very excited about it.”
Fernandes said it was “fantastic” that the players were able to pick up where they left off after missing out on competing last fall.
“I knew it was going to be rough coming back after a whole year off,” he said.
Fortunately, the Steelers could get in the pool for the swim season last spring, and they also participated in summer practices.
“The kids made it work and I’m very proud of them,” he said.
Brothers Jonathan Zubiate (a senior) and Andrew Zubiate (a junior) helped spark the squad.
“They’re taking their leadership roles very seriously, and they set the standard throughout the team,” Fernandes said.
