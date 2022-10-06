The Fontana High School water polo men have been very successful in recent years, and even though they have a relatively young team this season, they are still continuing their tradition of excellence.
The Steelers, who have won four straight league championships, surged to a 5-0 league record and 9-1 overall following a rout of Eisenhower on Sept. 30.
“They’re a very young unit, so the amount of success they’re having right now is very good, but I’m always looking for growth,” said coach Spencer Fernandes.
The young players are being aided by the leadership of four-year senior Andrew Zubiate.
“He’s really killing it,” Fernandes said of Zubiate. “He’s going to play at the next level, possibly Division 1, so I’m very excited about his success this year.”
His younger brother, Matthew Zubiate, is also doing a great job in his freshman season, Fernandes said.
Also playing well is senior captain David Contreras, the team’s goalie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.