The Fontana High School water polo men crushed La Quinta, 19-3, in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Nov. 2.
The Steelers advanced into the second round against Downey on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The locals were led by strong performances by brothers Jonathan Zubiate and Andrew Zubiate.
Coach Spencer Fernandes said he was pleased with the success of the Steelers, who won their fourth straight league title during the regular season.
“We started off a little nervous today,” he said, “but after a while we started playing our brand of water polo, so it turned out real well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.