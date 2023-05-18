Christian Bugarin, a senior at Fontana High School, has committed to play baseball for Rio Hondo College next year.
Bugarin will be starting workouts this summer as a Rio Hondo Dirty Bird.
He is a 6-foot-1 right handed pitcher, shortstop, and center fielder.
Bugarin helped lead the Steelers to a tie for the league championship in 2023.
He batted .384 with 28 hits, 18 runs, and 21 runs batted in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.