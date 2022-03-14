Joshua Okolugbo, one of the senior stars of the Fontana High School boys' basketball team, was named the CIF Division 5A Player of the Year.
Okolugbo was a highly effective scorer and rebounder during the 2021-22 season, helping to lead the Steelers to the CIF Southern Section championship with a 67-50 victory over Riverside Prep on Feb. 25.
In addition, Fohi seniors Sergio Avalos and Esteban Perez were named to the All-CIF team.
The Steelers finished with a record of 27-6 overall. They captured the Skyline League title during the regular season, won five straight games in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, and then obtained two wins in the state tournament before being eliminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.