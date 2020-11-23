Victoria Vasquez has been playing softball since she was seven years old, and now she is thrilled to be able to use the skills she has developed to receive an athletic scholarship.
Vasquez, a senior at Fontana High School, signed with Utah Valley University during a ceremony with her family members on Nov. 14.
"This scholarship was a dream come true and I am so blessed to have this opportunity to play at the next level. I couldn't have done it without the love and support I have from my family and friends," she said.
Vasquez is the youngest of five children, and her mother and father, Pearl and Johnny, are "beyond supportive," said Vanessa Castillo, the Steelers' softball coach. "She has worked so hard for this. She has an amazing support system."
Vasquez has achieved a GPA above 3.0 ever since she started at Fohi as a freshman, and she will be majoring in criminal justice at Utah Valley University.
Vasquez demonstrated her all-around talents by competing in other sports in addition to softball, including volleyball and basketball in her freshman year, volleyball in her sophomore season, and volleyball and soccer in her junior year.
But softball is certainly her favorite, and she was an all-league player in both 10th and 11th grade.
"I play it because it's something I truly love and enjoy doing. It has pushed me to overcome obstacles and has taught me something new each time I stepped on the field," Vasquez said.
Castillo and volleyball coach Leah Rodriguez are delighted with the accomplishments of Vasquez.
"Victoria is not only a great athlete, but a leader with a positive outlook on life. I can’t wait to see her play at the next level," Castillo said.
