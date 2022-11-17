Micah Watson of Fontana High School turned in a good performance at the CIF cross country preliminaries on Nov. 11.
Watson, a junior, placed second in his heat, enabling him to secure a spot as an individual runner at the CIF finals at Mt. San Antonio College on Nov. 19.
Also at the preliminaries, Watson helped the Steelers’ team place in the top half of their heat.
