Five players scored touchdowns as the Fontana A.B. Miller High School football team trounced Arlington, 34-13, in a non-league game on Sept. 9.
Miller lifted its record to 2-1 prior to its scheduled home game against Fontana High School on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Rebels demonstrated their balanced offense as Tyler Jean-Jacques, Mario Hayward, Sergio Lopez, Andrew Ridge, and Skye Binion all rushed for TDs, and Binion also cashed in a two-point conversion.
Hayward was the leading ground gainer with 63 yards in 10 carries. Isaac Granados picked up 33 yards in 8 attempts, Lopez had 31 yards in 2 carries, and Binion had 25 yards in 5 tries.
Ridge completed 9 of 15 passes for 104 yards and also acquired 22 rushing yards.
Luis Dominguez caught 5 passes for 69 yards, Jean-Jacques had 3 catches for 28 yards, and Steven Thomas had a 7-yard reception.
On defense, Miller was led by Lopez, who made 4 solo tackles and 5 assisted tackles. Anthony Guerrero had 4 tackles and 1 assist.
Jean-Jacques intercepted a pass for Miller. Binion had 2 sacks and Raymond Navarro and Guerrero each had 1 sack.
Damien Herrera Lopez was successful on both of his extra point attempts.
