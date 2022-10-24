San Bernardino pinned a heartbreaking 14-13 loss on Fontana A.B. Miller during a football game on Oct. 21.
The Rebels saw their record dip to 2-2 in Mountain Valley League action and 3-6 overall.
Tyrone Freeman led the offensive attack for Miller by rushing for 107 yards in 14 carries and scoring one touchdown. He also caught a 24-yard pass.
Mario Hayward rushed for 89 yards in 20 carries and scored a touchdown.
Sergio Lopez had 2 carries for 26 yards and also caught 3 passes for 18 yards.
Damien Herrera-Lopez completed 6 of 8 passes for 68 yards, including a 22-yarder to Abraham Ramirez-Castro.
On defense, Hayward made 6 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle. David Perez had 5 tackles and 2 assists and Lopez and Eric Copeland both had 3 tackles and 2 assists. Aiden Garcia and Freeman each had 2 tackles and 2 assists.
Miller’s final regular season game was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at home against Indian Springs.
