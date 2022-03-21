In 2021, Fontana American Little League’s season was abbreviated because it did not start until April due to coronavirus concerns. But now in 2022, the league is back in full swing.
The league, which went from having 220 players last year to 360 players this year, held its opening ceremonies on March 19 at Bill Martin Park.
“Are you ready for a full season?” asked Jesse Sandoval, a member of the City Council, and the players and coaches responded with an enthusiastic “Yes!”
The members of the 29 teams (22 baseball and seven softball) had fun running around the bases while being introduced by Tim Durrett, the league president. He has taken the leadership role following the passing of his father, Lynn Durrett, who was a dedicated and long-time volunteer with the league.
“I want to keep the tradition going,” Tim Durrett said.
During the ceremony, the American League’s 10-11 all-star softball team received special recognition for winning both the district and sectional championships and advancing to the state tournament last year.
