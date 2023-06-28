The Fontana American Little League softball all-stars captured the District 71 Major Division tournament championship thanks to a pair of victories over another local team.
In the opening game of the tournament on June 19, the American team used a high-powered offense to claim a 23-18 win over the Southridge all-stars.
Then in the second game at Jack Bulik Park on June 21, great pitching by Alondra Montoya helped the Americans prevail, 7-1, to clinch the title. Bella Silva Sena led the hitting attack by smashing a double and a single, scoring two runs, and driving in three runs.
The American squad also received good performances from Jennelle Ortiz, Elizabeth Ramos, Araceli Perez, Sydney Clements, Darla Wagner, AnnMarie Coulter, Linda Rafael, Chloe Cenderelli, Analia Tapia, Isabella Villegas, and Giselle Rodriguez.
The manager is James Cenderelli and the coaches are Paul Clements and Frank Wagner.
The team will advance to the Southern California Tournament in Glendale on July 6.
