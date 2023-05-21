American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is designed so that participation is open to all young people — including those with special needs.
Fontana AYSO Region 136 has created a program called EPIC (Everyone Plays In our Community) which provides a soccer experience for children and adults whose physical or mental disabilities make it difficult to participate on mainstream teams.
“We give them a safe environment to be able to learn a sport and get their energy out,” said Leilani Swann, the EPIC coordinator.
EPIC teams can include individuals who are blind or visually impaired, have limited mobility, are in the autism spectrum, and those diagnosed with Down syndrome or cerebral palsy.
The program is run entirely by volunteers, mostly by special needs parents. EPIC works by creating teams made up of players and “buddies” to help them on the field.
The program takes place on Saturdays from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Lewis Sports Complex, 6198 Citrus Avenue in northern Fontana. The players are involved in soccer drills for about half an hour before playing a scrimmage.
“It’s been really rewarding seeing these kids grow from last season,” Swann said.
Right now, about 15 players, ranging in age from 3 to adult, are participating in the program on a regular basis, and Swann is hoping that many more can get involved in EPIC.
“Our big picture goal is to get them comfortable with the sport and be able to introduce them into the mainstream,” she said.
For more information, visit ayso136.org.
