The Fontana High School baseball team broke a 2-2 tie by scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth inning for an exciting 3-2 win over Eisenhower on March 18.
Frank Rodriguez slugged a double and a single, scored two runs, and drove in a run for the Steelers, who raised their record to 7-2.
Daniel Fernandez provided a single and a run, and Estevan Aguas and Cristian Contreras each had an RBI.
Nicholas A. Perez earned the pitching victory in relief, allowing three hits and no runs in three innings of work while striking out two batters. Christian Bugarin pitched four innings and struck out six.
----- IN A GAME on March 17, Fontana squashed Eisenhower, 15-5, as Bugarin walloped two triples, scored two runs, and drove in three runs.
Perez doubled, singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Aguas had a double, four runs, and one RBI.
Rodriguez and Contreras each had two singles, two runs, and one RBI.
Devon Monson had two singles and a run and Anthony Silva had a single, run, and RBI.
Francisco Padilla pitched two perfect innings in relief of starter Monson.
