The Fontana High School basketball men are enjoying their best season in many years, and the fun continued on Jan. 11 against Colton.
The Steelers surged to a 39-11 lead in the first half and ended up with a 70-32 victory, enabling them to raise their record to 16-2 overall and 3-0 in league competition.
Jesus Avalos fired in 23 points, Joshua Okolugbo scored 16 points, and Sergio Avalos notched 13 points in the win.
Sergio Avalos has been the team’s top scorer throughout the season, but he said that teamwork is the key to the Steelers’ success.
“If we don’t play as a team, we’re basically nothing,” he said.
Okolugbo, who has been very effective inside the key, said the Steelers are learning valuable lessons from the coaching staff, but still there is room for improvement.
“We could have played better tonight, especially on defense, but we won the game; that’s what matters most,” he said.
Esteban Perez also helped the locals by contributing 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.