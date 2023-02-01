Fontana teams captured the top spots in the final regular season league standings in both boys’ and girls’ basketball.
----- IN THE boys’ competition, Jurupa Hills and Fontana tied for the San Andreas championship, each with 7-1 records. The Spartans were 17-8 overall and the Steelers were 16-8 heading into this week’s post-season league tournament.
Jurupa Hills concluded its regular season with eight straight victories, including a 60-58 non-league win over Summit on Jan. 27 and an 80-55 triumph over Kaiser on Jan. 25.
Fohi ended the league season with a 72-52 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 25. At halftime of the game, members of the Steelers’ 2021-22 team received their rings for winning the CIF championship that year.
Meanwhile, in the Sunkist League, Summit took second place in the standings with a 6-2 record (14-9 overall) prior to the league tournament.
----- IN THE GIRLS’ competition, Kaiser and Fontana ended up in a tie for the San Andreas title, both with 7-1 records.
The Cats were 16-6 overall and Fohi was 22-4 going into this week’s league tournament.
In Kaiser’s final non-league game on Jan. 27, the Cats conquered Colton, 51-29, as Liberty Carrillo scored 18 points and America Torres put in 15 points.
In Fontana’s last regular season league game on Jan. 25, the Steelers pounded Notre Dame, 53-20, as Akami Garrett poured in 23 points. Destiney Rentie supplied 14 points and Vivianna Powell added 12 points.
Meanwhile, in the Sunkist League, Summit came in third place in the standings with a 4-4 record (11-12 overall).
In the Mountain Valley League, Fontana A.B. Miller raised its record to 5-3 in the league and 12-5 overall with a 51-36 conquest of Pacific on Jan. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.