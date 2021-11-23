Raymond Muratalla, an undefeated boxer from Fontana, showed the world his power with an impressive victory in front of a large pay-per-view audience on Nov. 20.
Muratalla, a 24-year-old lightweight, scored a fifth-round TKO of Elias Araujo during one of the undercard fights in the Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter showdown at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Although Araujo insisted the fight shouldn’t have been stopped, the referee thought it was apparent that Muratalla was dominating the action. Muratalla landed 62 percent of his power punches, according to CompuBox.
Muratalla, known as “Danger,” raised his record to 13-0 with 11 knockouts.
He started his career in 2016 and has gradually become a strong performer in his division. His last four fights have been in Las Vegas, and he has won each one of them by TKO.
In his youth, Raymond Muratalla (as well as his older brother, Gabriel Jr.) trained in a ring that his father assembled in the family’s back yard in Fontana, according to ringtv.com.
“I remember when I was seven my dad signed me and my brother up for boxing, and at first, I’ll admit, I didn’t want to go,” Raymond told ringtv.com in 2020. “At seven, I was into playing video games and you can say it’s pretty accurate that I went to the gym with my mom kicking and screaming.
“My mom was laughing at us that first day, because we didn’t know how to jump rope. We kept falling. But it opened a new world to us. Growing up, I kept to myself. Then, my dad built that ring in the backyard when I was around eight or nine.”
