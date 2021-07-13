In a thrilling finish, the Fontana Community Little League 9-10 baseball all-star team achieved the District 71 championship on July 12.
Community held on in the final inning for a 5-4 victory over Vineyard in the title-deciding game and will now travel to Victorville to compete in the section tournament.
"It was an awesome game," said Community manager Richard Perez. "It went down to the last out. Both teams played great, and both teams battled all the way through. It was just a great ending for us."
Community was clinging to its one-run lead when Vineyard put a runner on third base with two out in the sixth. The next batter drilled a line drive to right field, but Community's Josalyn Salgado raced over and made a great catch to end the game as the local team's players and fans celebrated wildly.
Nathan Perez turned in a splendid overall performance for Community. He pitched the entire game and also went 4-for-4 at the plate.
Johnny Colombi also helped out by going 3-for-4 as Community built a 5-1 lead and was able to thwart Vineyard's late comeback attempt.
Also playing well were Aidan Taylor, Cole Nelson, Connor Rainsberry, Dylan Frias, Jayden Sanchez, Logan Overson, Richard Meyers, Travis Medellin, and Forest Johnson IV.
Community won a total of four games in the district double-elimination tournament, starting with a 5-3 conquest of Vineyard in the first round. Next came victories over Fontana Elks (17-6) and Deer Canyon (9-2) before a 10-2 loss to Vineyard on July 10, bringing about a need for one last game.
