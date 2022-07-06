A Fontana team has advanced to the District 71 championship game in the Little League Major Division all-star baseball tournament.
Fontana Community will play Vineyard on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. at Bill Martin Park in Fontana, and the winner will go on to the sectional round.
Community reached the title game thanks to some key victories in the past week.
In the final game of pool play, Community used strong pitching to bring down Fontana American, 5-1, on June 30.
Then in the semifinals on July 5, a powerful hitting attack enabled Community to triumph over Deer Canyon, 11-7.
In the other semifinal contest, Vineyard stopped Fontana Southridge, 10-0.
----- IN OTHER LITTLE LEAGUE ACTION:
Three Fontana teams obtained recent victories over their opponents during District 71 Junior Division competition at Heritage Park in Rancho Cucamonga.
Fontana Elks acquired a 15-3 win over Fontana Community, while Fontana American nudged Rancho, 4-2. As a result, Elks and Community advanced in the winner’s bracket and will face off on Wednesday, July 6.
Meanwhile, Southridge conquered Community, 18-2, to advance in the loser’s bracket.
